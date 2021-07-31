Savior LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

