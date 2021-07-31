Savior LLC Sells 331 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Savior LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

