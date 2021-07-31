Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCFLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of SCFLF stock remained flat at $$8.69 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

