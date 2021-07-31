Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.00 ($168.24).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of EPA SU opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €133.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.