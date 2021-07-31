Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

