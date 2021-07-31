Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.22. 5,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 282,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 635,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after purchasing an additional 390,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

