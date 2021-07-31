Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

