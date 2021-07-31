Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.