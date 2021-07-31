Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.11 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $275.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

