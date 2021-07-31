Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,533 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.