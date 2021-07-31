Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

