Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth $135,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

