Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,999 Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Class Acceleration as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $639,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

CLAS opened at $9.67 on Friday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.