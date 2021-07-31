Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 66,100 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2,650.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,381,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 406,308 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,543,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

