Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,400 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

