Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

