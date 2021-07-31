Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

