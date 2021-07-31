Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $5,964,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $4,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $3,446,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $602,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.
New Fortress Energy Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
