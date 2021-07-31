Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $492.97

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.97 ($6.44) and traded as low as GBX 475 ($6.21). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 482 ($6.30), with a volume of 101,571 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £515.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.02.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

