Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.29% of Pacira BioSciences worth $39,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.