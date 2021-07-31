Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 5,005 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $53,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMP opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.92. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

