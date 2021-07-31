Schroder Investment Management Group Has $42.33 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,294 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Sun Communities worth $42,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sun Communities by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

