Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 93,505 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,505 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $50,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.