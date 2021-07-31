Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54.

