Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.