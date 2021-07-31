Scotiabank Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$86.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LBLCF. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.54.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

