Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $6.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,936. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.66.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

