Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Professional Planning bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $3,031,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

