Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHSY opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.68. Sekisui House has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.
About Sekisui House
