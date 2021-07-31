Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

WTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.99.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $619.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. Analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 179,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

