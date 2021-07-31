Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Select Interior Concepts accounts for 1.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 1.13% of Select Interior Concepts worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $77,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SIC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

