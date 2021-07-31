Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,826. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

