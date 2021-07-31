SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,871,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.15% of SelectQuote worth $55,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

