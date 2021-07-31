Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMLR. B. Riley raised their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

SMLR stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $810 million, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

