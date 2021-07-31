Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 112,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,930 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $650.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

