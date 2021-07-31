ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $587.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

