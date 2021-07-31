ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist from $575.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

ServiceNow stock opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 783.85, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

