Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Sells £475,289.42 in Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

James Bowling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Severn Trent alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of Severn Trent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total value of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,576.03. The stock has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.60. Severn Trent Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,801 ($36.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.