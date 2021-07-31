Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

SHLX opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,892 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 648,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.