Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 80.93%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 338,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.69 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.