Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,980.00 at Wolfe Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,411.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

