Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,268 ($108.02) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a market cap of £108.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,362.44.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

