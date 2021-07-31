Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.06 billion and a PE ratio of -57.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.66. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last three months.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

