Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Drops By 42.4%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

