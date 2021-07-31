Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Increases By 155.8%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BBSEY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.95. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing insurance products.

