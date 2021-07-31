Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rises By 54.4%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNPQY shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 236,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

