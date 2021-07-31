Short Interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Decreases By 28.0%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.30.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.