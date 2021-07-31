Short Interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Decreases By 28.0%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.30.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
