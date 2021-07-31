Short Interest in Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Grows By 100.0%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $759,999.24.

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 4,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,397. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. Dakota Territory Resource has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

