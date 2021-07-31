Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Grows By 69.6%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Shares of DPMLF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 61,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,496. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 25.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Dundee Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

