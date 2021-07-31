Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases By 88.8%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $402,779.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,630 shares of company stock worth $1,029,043. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.78. 11,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,586. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

